Albany commissioners approve employee retention incentive, pension contribution increase

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners on Wednesday approved two actions that will benefit city employees.

The first was the approval of a retention incentive for full and part-time employees. The city commission unanimously approved the $1,000 incentive. The incentive does not include sworn Albany police officers because of their approved budgeted raise, according to city officials.

The second was an increase in pension contributions for employees. The city commission unanimously approved a 0.5% increase.

In the approval of the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, a 6.1% increase for all employees was included. Sworn Albany Police Department officers will see a 13.51% increase.

The commission approved the budget in a 4-3 vote.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

