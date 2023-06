ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chair of the Albany Chamber of Commerce board of directors has died.

62-year-old Chandu Kuntawala was pronounced dead at his home around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Kuntawala worked with Booz Allen Hamilton, contracting with MCLB Albany.

He was named the board of directors chair earlier this spring.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.