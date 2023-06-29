1 arrested, 1 wanted in Americus drug investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection to an Americus drug investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Travus Angry, 42, was charged with multiple felony drug and weapons charges in connection to the investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus.

cccc, 31, is wanted in connection to the investigation.

Travus was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“After executing a search warrant, agents seized almost 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, about 40 grams of suspected cocaine, and three guns at Travus Angry’s home,” the GBI said in a release.

The GBI said Demarion’s home was also searched and over 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 27 grams of suspected cocaine and one firearm were seized.

Demarion is wanted on possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony warrants.

Travus was taken to the Sumter County Jail.

“This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution within Americus, Sumter County, Georgia, and to promote a safer place for productive citizens,” the GBI said in a release.

Anyone with information on Demarion’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 420-1254 or the anonymous tip line at (1 800) 597-8477.

