Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority wins national award for ‘Christmas Card Cruise’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLCPRA) won a national award for its “Community-Wide Christmas Card Cruise.”

The VLCPRA was awarded the National Program of the Year award this month for its first-ever “Community-Wide Christmas Card Cruise” by the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO).

The event was initially a smaller display in a VLPRA park in 2020 but expanded in 2022 to a community-wide event. Businesses, organizations and families created jumbo Christmas cards out of six-foot sheets of plywood and put them in front of their buildings or homes to be seen from the road.

Participants submitted the card addresses to VLPRA, who created a map to show the card locations across the community. People used the map to visit the cards and other Christmas displays around the holidays.

VLPRA partnered with Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta and the City of Hahira to promote the event to those who would make the car4da and the general community to see the larger-than-life displays.

More than 100 cards were up all over the county in last year’s event.

The event is planned to take place again this year and will be sending out participation information in the fall.

