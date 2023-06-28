Ask the Expert
Sheriff’s office: Antisemitic packages found in Crisp Co.

The packages reportedly resemble others that were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon and Atlanta.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Packages with antisemitic material have been found in Crisp County and Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The packages reportedly resemble others that were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon and Atlanta.

If anyone has information or home surveillance, you are asked to call (229) 276-2600.

The packages reportedly resemble others that were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon and Atlanta. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

We will update you with more information on this story as we receive it.

