Sheriff’s office: Antisemitic packages found in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Packages with antisemitic material have been found in Crisp County and Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The packages reportedly resemble others that were also found in Warner Robbins, Macon and Atlanta.

If anyone has information or home surveillance, you are asked to call (229) 276-2600.

