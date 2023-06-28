Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Plain City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

According to the Plain City Police Department, a K-9 named Andor has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this month.

Authorities said Andor was diagnosed after his handler first noticed a change in the animal’s behavior during routine training and took him to an animal hospital.

Andor was given an estimate of no more than three months to live, and the veterinarian said it would be best for him to remain active and on duty in whatever capacity he could handle.

Sadly, the 7-year-old German shepherd died about a couple of weeks after his diagnosis.

Andor had been with the Plain City police since March 2018. The department said he helped with multiple searches, drug alerts, arrests and community events.

Police said the team will be holding a funeral service for Andor on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Joshua Mason, 28, and Rosa Lopez, 18, were arrested in connection to the burglary incident.
2 arrested in break-in at Albany’s Life Preparatory School
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany

Latest News

Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
Buster has been adopted after nearly eight months at the shelter.
Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days
UGA professor seeking to create more bee habitats
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely