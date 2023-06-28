Ask the Expert
PCOM offering ‘Opportunities Academy’ for high schoolers

PCOM South Georgia is giving select high school students a chance to explore different healthcare fields.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -One medical school in Southwest Georgia is giving select high school students a chance to explore different healthcare fields.

“Every day, I see them coming out of their shells a lot more, and just continuing to learn is a great experience. It reminds me a lot of my childhood mentorship has always been a huge role in my life,” said Jordan Howard, a second-year medical student, and mentor.

Many high school students that are in rural areas may not have the opportunity to attend an academy like this one. But here at PCOM South Georgia, they get to not only dissect a sheep but also a CPR certification.

Howard is a mentor in the academy. The goal is to educate and give high school students advice that they can take with them as they enter the workforce.

“Medical school is very expensive, just like college, so you must make the time to have fun and also take the time to study to be a positive impact on your school and community,” said Tosh Sevier, a mentee.

Many students here told WALB that they didn’t have these opportunities in high school, so staying focused on your goals is key.

“I would say keep on pushing for your goals no matter what you think your background may set you back to getting. So, If you want a goal, you will get that goal,” said Britany Dyer, a second-year medical student, and mentor.

“After this academy, I hope to go to college to learn ASL and get into medical school to become a surgeon. I’m not sure what kind just yet but that’s the goal,” said Giselle Carranza, a junior at Colquitt County High School.

