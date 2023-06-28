New climate controlled storage units now available in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What used to be an old Social Security Administration office is now a new climate control storage unit in Albany.

Dawson Road Self Storage is officially open. It’s unique in the fact that your items are better protected from the high temperatures we’ve seen recently.

The building has been through many upgrades and changes, and the owner says he saw a real need for this kind of facility.

“It’s just been an iconic building that has been here for over 50 years, and it was just a beautiful building on a high-traffic area. So we invested in it, and we decided to turn it into an indoor climate control storage space because the need was obvious,” said Ralph McKnight, owner of Dawson Road Self Storage.

A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to welcome the community to a new storage unit in Albany. (Source: WALB)

“It makes me feel good because, actually, I was looking around for a climate control and I could not find one. And then when I called this morning, he was like, ‘Sure I have some, so come check us out’,” Teresa Terrell, an Albany resident, said.

Those interested can start storing their items now.

