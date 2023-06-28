New branch manager helps Turner County library get pre-pandemic traffic

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A new branch manager is bringing life back to Turner County’s library. Library-goers say attendance hasn’t been this high in many years.

Christy Casimiro is the new branch manager at Victoria Evans Memorial Library. In 2022, the library was in some turmoil as they searched for someone to fill the part-time position with the skills necessary to be effective. It took them six months to find Casimiro.

She is coming out of a full-time parent role to take on this new adventure. She has three children whom she reads with and follows their curriculum in class.

“I’m just thrilled to be here. It’s a dream job for me. I’m so grateful for the community support,” Casimiro said.

Recently, Casimiro sent out an Amazon wishlist of items. Those needs were met. Hundreds of dollars worth of items were bought in less than a week. Those resources will go towards their mission to bolster the children’s section.

The library has seen a significant increase in attendance. Since Casimiro came, the library has restarted its mobile library, introduced board games, and held events like weekly storytelling and a magic show.

They want people to know libraries are more than just books.

“We plan to work with colleges offer computer in literacy here. We also want to offer one-off programs like “Coffee with a Cop,” or emergency preparedness session. We also plan to continue weekly storytelling,” Casimiro said.

Casimiro has gotten requests for more graphic novels for teens.

“I want it to be a community hub. I want it to be a resource that many people use on a daily basis. I want to have a strong relationship with elementary, middle and high schools, with a focus on elementary schools,” Casimiro said.

Just two weeks ago, the library got back to pre-COVID numbers of attendance. Workers at the library said there was a dip of maybe 50% in daily attendance at one point.

“I noticed the other day. I was like ‘wow, we have a full parking lot!’ This was the first time I thought I might need to park on the side and see if there were any parking spaces,” Sami Mastrario, a board member with the Victoria Evans Memorial Library, said.

Mastrario has been going to the library since she was 2. She wants to see this trend continue through the summer.

Even though she’s not in school anymore, she reads a lot about Turner County history at the library. She also finds use in their microfilm section.

Wesley Fletcher is a student. During the 2023 summer, he is volunteering to help the library reach its goal to become more modern.

“They are taking out the books that haven’t been checked out in 10 years. So I’ve been taking them off the shelf and putting them on the list. It just feels good to help,” Fletcher said.

In early August 2023, there will be a public event where you can ask Casimiro questions about her vision for the library. Before then, you can write your feedback at the library.

The library will also hold a yard sale from August 2-4 to get rid of excess chairs and books they have.

