Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

More protections put in place for workers during and after pregnancy

In Georgia, there were more than 120,000 births in 2020.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act launched on Tuesday, employers will be required to make more accommodations for pregnant workers before and after birth.

In Georgia, there were more than 120,000 births in 2020. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it will begin accepting charges of discrimination under this new statute for incidents that occurred on or after June 27.

“For workers and job applicants, the [new act] will help ensure economic security at a critical time in their lives,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The EEOC stands ready to support employers as they carry out the PWFA’s directives and to support workers in receiving the accommodations they are entitled to under the PWFA.”

Kameron Dawson is with A Better Balance, a nonprofit advocacy group for pregnant workers headquartered in New York. Dawson said most of the workers that call their legal helpline are concerned about the impact that working in the Georgia heat could have on their health.

“Two-thirds of pregnant workers in the past were denied accommodations and simply forced off the job early in their pregnancy,” said Dawson. “And especially for many Georgia moms, who are the primary breadwinners for their families, that’s simply not an option for them to do.”

Madison Goddard said the last three weeks have been full of nonstop diapers and feedings for her newborn son Colt. It’s difficult to feel like she has to choose between working and having to take care of him, she added.

“Every day, I wake up and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got ten weeks left [of maternity leave]. Now it’s nine and a half,’” she said. “I look at how tiny he is. And I’m like, ‘Is he gonna be ready? Am I gonna be ready?’”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging the county attorney to “counsel the Commission...
Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing
Marvin Sylvester Graham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 killed in Thomas Co. hit-and-run, law enforcement investigating
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany

Latest News

Tifton's Fulwood Park to upgrade playground equipment, other areas
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
The Storm Tracker's exterior can get as hot as 180 degrees.
Ouch! Surfaces reach 170 degrees during Southwest Ga. heat wave
The change in command ceremony took place Thursday morning.
MCLB holds change of command ceremony
New details emerge in deadly May Moultrie shootings; GBI still investigating