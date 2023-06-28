Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Heat wave spreading into SGA

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s hot but not as humid following a pool of drier air that brought some relief. Look for the heat wave over Texas to spread our way the rest of the week. It’ll bring the hottest conditions of the year so far.

Expect dangerously hot weather as highs rise into the upper 90s with heat indices 105+. Based on the NWS criteria heat advisories are issued when heat indices reach 108° which is possible Saturday and Sunday.

You may need to adjust your routine as heat safety will be crucial. Stay hydrated. stay cool, check on the most vulnerable the elderly, kids and those with health concerns. Heed any signs of heat-related illnesses and get help immediately.

Over the weekend into early next week the ridge of high pressure weakens, rain chances rise, and temperatures drop a few degrees with highs in the low-mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will help ease the heat for the holiday period. Not a washout on the 4th of July but some may dodge a few showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Joshua Mason, 28, and Rosa Lopez, 18, were arrested in connection to the burglary incident.
2 arrested in break-in at Albany’s Life Preparatory School
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany
Photo of the 210 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Turner County.
Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over 200 pounds of meth
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday June 28
Severe weather damage impacting South Ga. farmers
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather