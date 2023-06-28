Heat wave spreading into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s hot but not as humid following a pool of drier air that brought some relief. Look for the heat wave over Texas to spread our way the rest of the week. It’ll bring the hottest conditions of the year so far.

Expect dangerously hot weather as highs rise into the upper 90s with heat indices 105+. Based on the NWS criteria heat advisories are issued when heat indices reach 108° which is possible Saturday and Sunday.

You may need to adjust your routine as heat safety will be crucial. Stay hydrated. stay cool, check on the most vulnerable the elderly, kids and those with health concerns. Heed any signs of heat-related illnesses and get help immediately.

Over the weekend into early next week the ridge of high pressure weakens, rain chances rise, and temperatures drop a few degrees with highs in the low-mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will help ease the heat for the holiday period. Not a washout on the 4th of July but some may dodge a few showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.