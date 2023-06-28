Early summer heating up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much of the region dry as summer heat gradually builds east. Tuesday highs topped low-mid 90s but it felt much hotter more like upper 90s and 100+ especially in our southern counties.

Tonight, drier air brings a fairly pleasant start with lows around 70 Wednesday morning otherwise look for little relief from Mother Nature.

Heat and humidity spreads across SGA the rest of the week through the weekend. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s and it’ll feel hotter more likely 100-105+. The NWS criteria for a Heat Advisory is a heat index of 108°+.

Don’t wait on an advisory you’ll want to practice heat safety including staying hydrated and cool. Check on kids, the elderly and those with health concerns make sure that’re okay. Heed any signs of heat-related illnesses and get help immediately.

Over the holiday weekend ridge of high pressure weakens, rain chances rise and temperatures drop a few degrees but still in the low-mid 90s range into early week including Independence Day.

