Albany native to have history documentary premiere on Georgia Public Television

The filmmaker grew up in south Albany and shot portions of the documentary in the city.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman who filmed portions of her documentary in the Good Life City will soon have her piece featured on Georgia Public Television.

Peggy King Jorde grew up in south Albany after being born to local civil rights leaders C.B. and Carol King.

November 2023 will mark five years since her documentary, ‘A Story of Bones,’ which details two Black women’s battle in preserving a burial ground of enslaved Africans as they were forced on the trans-Atlantic Middle Passage, premiered.

The piece will air at 11 p.m., on Monday, July 3 and again on Thursday, July 6 at 3 a.m. on Georgia Public Television.

See a short trailer for the documentary, here.

