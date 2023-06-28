1 killed in possible Thomas Co. hit-and-run, law enforcement investigating

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One man died after a possible hit-and-run in Thomasville on Saturday night and law enforcement is asking for information about the incident.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a possible hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 319 North and Duren Drive.

Responding deputies found Marvin Sylvester Graham had been struck by a vehicle and was laying in the roadway.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol extend their condolences to the family of Mr. Graham,” a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GSP at (229) 227-2490 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.

