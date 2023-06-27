Ask the Expert
Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over 200 pounds of meth

Photo of the 210 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Turner County.
Photo of the 210 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Turner County.(Source: Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered after a traffic stop and chase on Monday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

A member of the sheriff’s office initially stopped a person for a traffic stop and then made the arrest after a pursuit on I-75.

Georgia State Patrol, Tifton police and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office also helped in the investigation.

We are working to confirm more information on the charges and the suspect.

