Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over 200 pounds of meth

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered after a traffic stop and chase on Monday night, according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

A member of the sheriff’s office initially stopped a person for a traffic stop and then made the arrest after a pursuit on I-75.

Georgia State Patrol, Tifton police and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office also helped in the investigation.

We are working to confirm more information on the charges and the suspect.

