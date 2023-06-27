Thomasville organizations to offer transitional housing for women and children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Women and children in Thomasville who are experiencing homelessness can expect a transitional housing program that lasts up to a year.

Gabriel Rising started as a housing program for special needs adults, but as time went on, owner Jacqueline Knight noticed a large number of people experiencing homelessness, and that’s when the Lilly Project was created.

“That project will include transitional housing for women and children, as well as the classes and the courses if they need to stay on track if they need to get a GED, we’ll help them get a GED. If they need to go back to school, we’ll help them go back to school. If they need to get services, we’ll help them find services.” says Knight. “We are just mainly going to be a clearing rack that houses women and then we help them hook up with the rest of the community.”

The Lilly Project in Thomasville is an initiative started by a local woman whose goal is to house and help women and children who are experiencing homelessness for up to a year. Today, this organization received donations from people in Thomasville who are supporting the project.

Donations are starting to come in right now to help support this transitional house. Knight says the journey to obtain this 68,000-square-foot building that’s bigger than a Walmart was not easy, but it’s just the beginning.

“We’re just getting started, but we’re now seeing the community swell up behind us. They’re donating things. Today, you caught me unloading a truck because someone donated all the items from their household to us so that we can help house women,” Knight said.

Currently, there is no other program in South Georgia that houses people for the length of time that Genisis House does, which is one year. Knight says that they are a referral-based organization that receives families from other agencies around the South. She says that once a month, she and her team will rent a U-Haul truck and go into the community to pick up donated items.”

“We are going to be the referral place because we’re the only space right now that has living space,” Knight said. “As I connect in the community, people will just say ‘hey, we’ve beds. We’ve got couches. We’ve got household items. We’ve got dishes. We’ve got clothing. Can you use it?’ And we’ll just rent a truck and go get them.”

The items donated are used to jump-start the Lilly Project, the program specifically for housing women and children experiencing homelessness.

“We’re converting this into a studio apartment for women with children. We can fit in up to five children in these rooms. We need to make this look more like housing. So that’s what the Lilly Project is going to be,” Knight said.

On Friday, volunteers came out to help Knight and her son Gabriel Knight, who Gabriel Rising is named after. Some of them say this is their first-time volunteering and they’re happy to support Jacqueline and her programs.

Gabriel Rising and the Lilly Project will operate out of the same building.

“I like what she’s doing, it means a lot. Thomasville needed this for a long time so it’s very important,” Edward Beeheler, a volunteer, said.

Edward brought his children out to help volunteer too.

“Everybody needs volunteer work, and I went through a lot of rough patches, and I feel like people need stuff,” says Alyssa Beeheler, a volunteer and Edward’s daughter, said.

“It’s a good cause,” Daniel Beheeler, a volunteer and Edward’s son, said.

Do you like volunteering out here with your mom?

Gabriel Knight: “Yes”

What do you like about it?

Gabriel Knight: “Good person.”

Work on the transitional housing is expected to be fully completed and ready for use by the end of July.

To get in contact with Jacqueline Knight about donations, you can contact her at (229) 672-0834 or email the organization at Gabrielrising2022@gmail.com.

