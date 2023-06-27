Services available for discharged South Ga. veterans

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - 71.3% of veterans do not have any type of VA Disability benefits or were denied in the past and gave up, according to a Veteran Statistics study. Of that number, 176,498 Veterans live right here in Georgia with disabilities.

Marvin Swain served in the military for over seven and a half years, and he says sometimes, it’s difficult to get back on your feet after being discharged from service.

“Everything is documented in our service records. Just like with me, they say, ‘okay, we’ve seen where you’ve served in two different war eras.’ Now, I have to prove where does my PTSD and depression comes from,” Swain said.

The Georgia Department of Veteran Services helps veterans with any benefits that they are trying to obtain from the Department of Veterans Affairs. South Region Director Vincent Pritchett says they offer two main services at their branch: compensation and benefits.

“Veterans who served during wartime and who now are disabled and can’t work, can receive what’s called a disability pension from the VA. It’s based on income, so if their income is below a certain level, we can help them file for that benefit and again it will be tax-free,” Pritchett said.

Some veterans right here in South Georgia may not know of the services that are provided to them, but Pritchett says they are only one phone call away.

“We have offices in Columbus, Americus, Tifton, Waycross, Thomasville, Bainbridge, all over. So which office is close to them? They can go ahead and contact that office and get an appointment.”

But as Swain tells WALB, he still has trouble accessing the results of the services provided.

“It’s just the fact that when you get out the military, all the stuff you have to go through to try to claim this, claim that. I got tired of fighting the VA by myself. I got a lawyer involved now that’s who handles all my claims, all my paperwork. The only thing I have to do is keep submitting the information that they need.”

But not everyone’s experience is claim related, some are healthy. Sadly, many veterans who’ve fought in wars still are waiting for medical services. Swain still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Our ship actually got hit by a missile, the aircraft carrier I was on. It had a big hole in the side of the ship. You talk about something scary? I said, ‘man, this could be it.’ It’s a lot of different things I was a witness to, and it still affects me mentally,” Swain said.

Eddie Charles Kelley says his medical complications are for the rest of his life. He will have problems with his heart and lungs because of the toxins he inhaled while in the jungle in Vietnam.

“My heart and all these different problems, yeah the ‘Asian oil’ is the one that caused it, spraying the jungle with all those different chemicals,” Kelley said.

But there are options available for veterans who do battle with PTSD through The Georgia Department of Veteran Service.

“The first thing that they should probably do is try to get treatment, but they should also come and see us and let us help them file a claim because PTSD is something that the VA compensates for, and the compensation can be quite high, depending on how severe their PTSD is,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett says sometimes PTSD is a common factor that contributes to veterans experiencing homelessness, but there are platforms that they use to help these veterans combat homelessness.

“You can use that Unite Us platform to give them a referral to one of the homeless associations that might be able to help them out,” Pritchett said.

For veterans who need more information on how to get in contact with a branch of The Georgia Department of Veteran Service, you can email gavetsvc@vs.state.ga.us, or call (404) 656-2300.

