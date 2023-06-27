Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.(Greenville Police Department)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to a police officer in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Conroy with the Greeneville Police Department has been working to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

According to the department, he was able to meet a man known as Mr. Bryant. The man had been homeless for two years but thanks to Conroy, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Authorities said the man’s family was overjoyed he had been found and they made the trip to South Carolina to pick him up.

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” the department shared. “Feel good story!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public hearing started at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners votes to uphold firing of county administrator
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
The Battle twins are doing double the work here at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. They exude the...
Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double

Latest News

Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
Trump responds to audio on classified docs
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany