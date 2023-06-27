Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ossoff helps launch bill to strengthen Ga. forestry industry

Georgia ranks number one for forestry in the United States.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) -The forestry industry is huge in Georgia. That’s why Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff helped launch the Forest Data Modernization Act to help detect more accurate forestry data with modern technology.

Georgia ranks number one for forestry in the United States, generating over $41 billion and creating numerous jobs.

Many are looking at modern ways to scan forests for as much accurate data as possible.

Ossoff and ecologists say this bill is needed.

“It’s a crucial industry for the state of Georgia, and this industry relies upon robust data and accurate data. And in fact, many of the students here researching, they know how important it is for accurate data,” said Ossoff.

“The benefit of a scientist that is dealing with this data is that we can pretty easily access data from all over the country and answer some pressing questions about climate change. In particular, the act should add in some information about LIDAR, which is something we use every day,” Jeffery Cannon, a landscape ecologist, said.

The goal now is to get more modern technology that will help advance the ever-growing industry.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public hearing started at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners votes to uphold firing of county administrator
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
The Battle twins are doing double the work here at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. They exude the...
Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double

Latest News

According to Veteran Statistics, 71.3% of veterans in the United States do not have any VA...
Services available for discharged South Ga. veterans
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany
Raffensberger speaks to WALB on election crime sentences ahead of meeting with prosecutors over 2020
Former Dougherty Co. administrator intends to sue for wrongful termination