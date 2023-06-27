Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kendrick Brothers, the well-known filmmakers from Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, are working on their next film now. They are planning and producing a film, aiming for an August 2024 release.

There are many partnerships that helped bring the vision to light. The Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission, the Albany convention and more to help support the Kendrick Brothers.

“He said why not come back to Albany? And so we discussed the new restaurants, the hotels. There are a lot of new opportunities that have happened in Albany since we shot ‘Courageous’,” said Stephen Kendrick, filmmaker and producer.

It’s been 10 years since the Kendrick Brothers filmed a movie in Albany. But now they have decided to feature businesses and hotels. like Cornerstone Coffee. in hopes to keep Albany growing.

Cornerstone Coffee Owner Stanley Franklin got to see first-hand the filmmaking process and will be featured in the film. All this bringing more attention to downtown Albany.

“Well, what I’m hoping is that when people watch this film, that they will be inspired, just like people were in inspired ‘War Room’. I don’t have many details on the movie, but what I’ve gathered is that the films that they make are transformational. So, seeing something like that and being in the city, I hope people take pride in being from Albany and brag and say ‘yeah, that’s my city.’ And bring back city pride,” Franklin said.

Stephen Kendrick leaves people with this message:

“Writing the script is a lot of work. We do a lot of research, and as ministers of the Gospel, and as people know, the truths of Jesus can transform people’s lives. It’s so important for us to not only incorporate the entertainment value of storytelling but also truth that will nourish the hearts of the audiences as they watch the films,” Kendrick said.

The Kendrick Brothers got their start in Albany.

They’re aiming for a 2024 release for new film.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.