Georgia lieutenant governor speaks out on updating state medical policy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mr. Lieutenant Governor, you have a study committee going on now about various issues around the state, one of them being the certificate of need laws. Can you tell me what it is you’re looking at?

“Yeah, and thank you for having me on,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones said. “Good to be with you today. We do have a Study Committee going on right now. We actually put forward the Bill earlier this session that made It through the Senate and it stalled in the House, but it’s pertaining to the Certificate of Need. They call it the CON. You know, policy and it’s really an antiquated government policy that, with the growing population of the state and the need for more healthcare services, I feel like the certificate need is way overdue of being reformed. And we’re looking at seeing what the best course of action could be, because I think we need to be making it easier for communities to provide healthcare providers, as opposed to making it harder. And I think I feel like that’s what the Certificate of Need does. And like I said, I think it’s an antiquated policy that a lot of states have gotten rid of. Georgia is one of the few states that still has it in place and and our the purpose of the study committee is look at look at the best, best things that could possibly, the best reforms that could take place under that.”

“I know one of the things you’re looking at was the Lee County Hospital,” Wallace said. “The medical center that was proposed. What can you tell us about what happened with the CON rules? Laws involving that Lee County Hospital?”

“Yeah, I mean, Lee County is a perfect example,” Jones said. “Is exhibit A. You know of why we need to- it needs reforming. There in Lee County, you know, a growing community, the local county commissioners voted, 5, believe 5 to 0 unanimously to move forward on developing their own hospital facility. And you know the local control, basically, taken away from them, because of the certificate of need policies that are in place and has hamstrung them from being able to start that project. It’s also cost them a lot of money because they’ve been in a legal fight with the different groups fighting them, their ability to do that. So that’s a perfect example. I’m seeing it go on in a lot of other communities. My community is very similar to that, but I’ve also seen it go on in counties like Morgan and Green counties, which are rural communities that want to vote, wanted to build hospitals, and they eventually did. But because of the CON process, it took them five years from the time that they introduced the proposal, to they were able to get it done. So that’s unnecessary, and that’s something that we want to try to eliminate. I hope that I hope we’re able to get it done next session.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.