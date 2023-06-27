Ask the Expert
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain

Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The GBI is investigating the death of an Albany State University (ASU) police officer.

ASU Public Information Officer Micheal Montgomery told WALB News 10 that Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating.

WALB has reached out to the GBI to learn more. This is a developing story.

