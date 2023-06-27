GBI investigating death of ASU police captain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The GBI is investigating the death of an Albany State University (ASU) police officer.

ASU Public Information Officer Micheal Montgomery told WALB News 10 that Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating.

WALB has reached out to the GBI to learn more. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.