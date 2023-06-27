Former Dougherty Co. administrator intends to sue for wrongful termination

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The former Dougherty County administrator claims he was unlawfully terminated and plans to sue the county.

This comes after Monday’s nearly eight-hour hearing where the board voted to uphold its firing of Mike McCoy as county administrator.

“If you have to terminate someone three times, I think most folks will look at it and say you are incompetent,” said Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney.

Maurice King, McCoy's attorney, says he believes the board of commissioners illegally fired his client. (walb)

Hours and hours of heated testimony on Monday focused on the various reasons given for firing McCoy. On May 22, before the first termination vote, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said it was because McCoy didn’t communicate his hiring of Assistant Administrator Barry Brooks — something McCoy was not required to do.

On June 5, Heard said it was because McCoy had said economic development is not part of his job, which it isn’t.

Heard later reportedly said it was because McCoy didn’t discuss Brooks’ salary with the board before he hired him. It was a pay scale set by the county.

McCoy and his attorney believe the reasons given for his firing, along with McCoy’s list of accomplishments, show his firing was personal. At Monday’s hearing, McCoy recalled a time, when he delivered what he thought was good financial news to Heard.

“He asked how did this happen, which is an unusual response because that’s good news when you have a budget and you can save $9 million and you put it back into your fund balance,” he said.

Commission chairman Lorenzo Heard said he believes the board legally fired McCoy for just cause. (walb)

But Heard has not wavered, and Monday night stood firm in his decision.

“It was arduous, it was difficult, it was hard, but I think the right decision prevailed,” Heard said.

McCoy and his attorney do plan to give an ante litem notice as soon as next week.

