Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Dougherty Co. administrator intends to sue for wrongful termination

Mike McCoy intends to give notice of intent to sue the county commissioners by next week.
Mike McCoy intends to give notice of intent to sue the county commissioners by next week.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The former Dougherty County administrator claims he was unlawfully terminated and plans to sue the county.

This comes after Monday’s nearly eight-hour hearing where the board voted to uphold its firing of Mike McCoy as county administrator.

“If you have to terminate someone three times, I think most folks will look at it and say you are incompetent,” said Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney.

Maurice King, McCoy's attorney, says he believes the board of commissioners illegally fired his...
Maurice King, McCoy's attorney, says he believes the board of commissioners illegally fired his client.(walb)

Hours and hours of heated testimony on Monday focused on the various reasons given for firing McCoy. On May 22, before the first termination vote, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said it was because McCoy didn’t communicate his hiring of Assistant Administrator Barry Brooks — something McCoy was not required to do.

On June 5, Heard said it was because McCoy had said economic development is not part of his job, which it isn’t.

Heard later reportedly said it was because McCoy didn’t discuss Brooks’ salary with the board before he hired him. It was a pay scale set by the county.

McCoy and his attorney believe the reasons given for his firing, along with McCoy’s list of accomplishments, show his firing was personal. At Monday’s hearing, McCoy recalled a time, when he delivered what he thought was good financial news to Heard.

“He asked how did this happen, which is an unusual response because that’s good news when you have a budget and you can save $9 million and you put it back into your fund balance,” he said.

Commission chairman Lorenzo Heard said he believes the board legally fired McCoy for just cause.
Commission chairman Lorenzo Heard said he believes the board legally fired McCoy for just cause.(walb)

But Heard has not wavered, and Monday night stood firm in his decision.

“It was arduous, it was difficult, it was hard, but I think the right decision prevailed,” Heard said.

McCoy and his attorney do plan to give an ante litem notice as soon as next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The public hearing started at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners votes to uphold firing of county administrator
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
The Battle twins are doing double the work here at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. They exude the...
Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double

Latest News

GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
Photo of the 210 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Turner County.
Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over 200 pounds of meth
Ahead of speaking to federal prosecutors about the 2020 presidential election, Georgia...
Raffensberger speaks to WALB on election tampering sentences ahead of meeting with prosecutors over 2020 election
New manufacturing facility breaks ground in Bainbridge