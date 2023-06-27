Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Heat, Humidity and Low Rain Chances
The heat is taking over! Lower humidity tomorrow, then higher again to end the week. Heat index values will reach near 105. Slight rain chances reappear. This
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat is taking over! Lower humidity tomorrow, then higher again to end the week. Heat index values will reach near 105. Slight rain chances reappear. This weekend may warrant a heat advisory. Rain chances should finally return to the scattered side early next week. That should drop temperatures by about 5 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The public hearing started at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners votes to uphold firing of county administrator
Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged...
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery
The Battle twins are doing double the work here at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. They exude the...
Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
A vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and struck another vehicle. The driver fled from the...
Dougherty Co. police searching for driver in Liberty Expressway crash, charges pending

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 06/26/23 6 PM
The forecast for most days will call for temperatures near or above 100 degrees. The extreme...
Lowndes Co. EMA urges preparation ahead of anticipated extreme heat