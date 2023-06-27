First Alert Weather
Heat, Humidity and Low Rain Chances
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The heat is taking over! Lower humidity tomorrow, then higher again to end the week. Heat index values will reach near 105. Slight rain chances reappear. This weekend may warrant a heat advisory. Rain chances should finally return to the scattered side early next week. That should drop temperatures by about 5 degrees.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
