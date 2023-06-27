First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An occluded low-pressure system has a cold front that is expected to dive into SWGA starting tonight into Tuesday. Ahead of that front, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue. Tonight’s threat for rain will be fairly isolated but most will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for lows for tonight. Tuesday will see chances for rain mainly in the afternoon and evening if rainfall occurs. No threats for severe weather is expected for Tuesday at this time. Highs for the day will be hot in the mid 90s with muggy conditions.

A ridge is building off to our west and that’s eventually going to try to centralize itself over us later this week. This will bring in drier conditions and the heat. Dew points will remain muggy in the mid 60s. High temperatures will be sticking around in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s for Wednesday. This drier pattern will continue for Thursday, but as a warm front pushes eastward with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will climb toward the upper 90s and potentially triple digits at times. Low temperatures will be muggy in the low to mid 70s.

That same ridge is forecast to weaken and push further during the weekend. This will allow for rain chances to grow slightly through early next week. Temperatures are not set to get out of the mid to upper 90s. The moisture levels will be on rise toward the Friday and Saturday which will help highs feel much warmer in the upper 100s.

