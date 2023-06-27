Ask the Expert
2 injured in Tuesday morning Cordele shooting

Two people were injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of West 23rd Avenue about a shooting.

Police found a man that was shot multiple times.

Shortly after responding to the first call, police were told about another man that was shot nearby.

Both shooting victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later taken to another hospital for more intensive care.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency line at (229) 276-2920.

