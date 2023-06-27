Ask the Expert
2 arrested in break-in at Albany’s Life Preperatory School

Joshua Mason, 28, and Rosa Lopez, 18, were arrested in connection to the burglary incident.
Joshua Mason, 28, and Rosa Lopez, 18, were arrested in connection to the burglary incident.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, two suspects were arrested in connection to a break-in and burglary at Life Preparatory School in Albany.

Officers responded to a burglary at the school on Thursday at around 10:24 a.m. While en route, the officers were advised that the suspects were being held at gunpoint by the owner of the school King Randall, according to an Albany Police Department incident report and an Instagram post made by Randall.

“Sinks were pulled out of the walls, toilets smashed, glass busted everywhere, uniforms and merchandise destroyed, etc,” the Instagram post states. “A few things were stolen but it was personal. They took a picture of me and threw it in the alley. Destroyed our main school logo on the wall, ripped doors from the hinges, etc, etc. I can go on.”

Upon arrival, Randall told officers that he had come to the school because of a previous burglary and while inside, he heard noises. He then found the suspects in one of the rooms.

Officers arrested Joshua Mason, 28, and Rosa Lopez, 18.

An incident report states they were found to be in possession of two book bags that belonged to the school and both were filled with over 20 religious books. The incident report states Mason told officials that he did not break into the building and found the bookbags on Tift Avenue.

Mason and Lopez are currently being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

