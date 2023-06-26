Warwick PD: 2 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man has been charged after police officers in Warwick say they found 2 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
On Friday, an officer with the Warwick Police Department said he made a traffic stop on a vehicle for its window tint.
During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly found over two pounds of marijuana, a gun and a large amount of money, according to a press release.
Marlon Pollock, 21, of Lake City, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He was later released on bond.
