Warwick PD: 2 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man has been charged after police officers in Warwick say they found 2 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Friday, an officer with the Warwick Police Department said he made a traffic stop on a vehicle for its window tint.

During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly found over two pounds of marijuana, a gun and a large amount of money, according to a press release.

Marlon Pollock, 21, of Lake City, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was later released on bond.

