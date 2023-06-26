Warning issued after rise in mail-related thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With online shopping, banking and other forms of commerce, thieves have a world of opportunity to steal things from unassuming mailboxes. The U.S. post office has issued a warning about the issue of mail thefts. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with a representative of the Better Business Bureau on what they advise with these types of thefts.

We’re talking about mail theft, the United States Postal Service announced that they have a real issue with mail theft and they’re warning people about it. What’s the Better Business Bureau say?

“Well, mail theft has been going on for quite a while and it’s really easy pickings for a scam artist,” Kelvin Collins president, CEO of the BBB’s Serving the Fall Line Corridor, said. “And they can come by when you put that flag up. That tells the postman that you got mailed ready to pick up. It also tells scammers that they can come by, steal your mail and then they can open the mail. They take the checks out and they can take those checks and just a simple chemical they get from a hardware store, they can wash that check from. And erase everything except your signature. Change the name, have it cashed at a quick cash place. And lo and behold, you have just instead of paying a $300.00 electric bill, you have now paid $3,000 to someone you don’t know.”

That is a real problem. It’s not just your home mailbox anymore either. Also, the post office said they have thefts, actually, post carriers robbed, and those blue boxes being violated.

“You know, people don’t realize how much activity and money actually goes through the mail,” Collins said. “And many times, especially the older generation, they don’t like doing the auto-debits and paying online. But that’s really the safest way now to protect your information. Sure, there’s going to be, There’s going to be things that they can do to get it that way, but when you think about the how many hands your mail touches throughout the process, there’s a lot of opportunities for someone to take that. Also, I know that it was very difficult for my parents, but when they send birthday cards. Don’t put cash in there. That’s usually a really quick way to get someone to open that card and get the cash or a gift card out and be gone.”

So now, in June 2023, what does the Better Business Bureau recommend people do about paying their bills in the mail?

“Well, be very vigilant and especially don’t use the curbside mailbox,” Collins said. “There’s nothing you can do that’s going to prevent becoming a victim of identity theft. But there are things that you can do to lessen your chances.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.