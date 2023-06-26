SWAG Wrestling partners with Monroe Football to host fundraiser

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As summer continues more people in the community are looking to create fun activities for the youth and that’s why pro wrestling will be right here in the good life city.

Let’s Talk Radio Show and SWAG pro wrestling have partnered with the Monroe Football Touchdown Club to host a pro wrestling match at the YB and B Venue in Brooks Plaza. Pro wrestlers from South Georgia and North Florida will face off in the ring and some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Monroe Football team. The event organizers say they plan to partner with more schools in the future in hopes of creating a bigger youth wrestling community throughout Southwest Georgia.

“t’s a different brand of wrestling. We really want to focus on our urban youth with our company. We do have the SWEAT Academy professional wrestling facility. We will be debuting SWAG wresting which stands for Southwest Albany Georgia with the focus on our youth and the younger generation having a more constructive way of acting out, you know fighting and that sort of thing,” said Terence Fowler, owner of SWEAT Academy.

If you or someone you may know has any interest in getting into the sport of wrestling this is an event that could help them get their career started.

“The deference and the uniqueness behind this is there’s a lot of young people in the area that have nothing to do. This is going to give them the opportunity to be a professional wrestler where it’s a male or female to come out, look to take part in it and may want to do something as far as getting in the ring,” said event promoter Yaz Johnson.

Doors will open at 6pm and the bell time is at 7:00pm. General admission is $10, ringside $15 and kids $5.

