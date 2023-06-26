Lowndes Co. EMA urges preparation ahead of anticipated extreme heat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is advising residents to stay safe during the extreme temperatures expected for South Georgia.

The forecast for most days will call for temperatures near or above 100 degrees. The extreme heat is anticipated to persist for most of the summer. The Lowndes County EMA and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District are encouraging residents to take steps to beat the heat.

“Extreme temperatures can be deadly to anyone, especially for seniors, infants and people with circulation problems. That is why it is important for everyone to stay indoors when possible and make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures rise,” Ashley Tye, Lowdnes County EMA director, said.

According to the CDC, more than 700 heat-related deaths occur each year.

“It is important for residents to take extreme temperatures seriously,” Dr. William Grow, South Health District director, said. “When the humidity and temperatures are both high, our bodies aren’t able to cool off properly which can lead to heat-related illness. Individuals should make sure they know the signs for heat-related illnesses and what to look out for.”

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. The South Health District is encouraging residents to take precautions now.

According to the CDC, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are the two main types of heat-related illnesses.

Heat stroke is the more serious illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature causing the body’s temperature to rise rapidly, the sweating mechanism failing and the body becoming unable to cool down.

“When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment,” the CDC said.

Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. The warning signs include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting and fainting.

Ready Georgia, a statewide emergency preparedness campaign created by the Georgia EMA and Homeland Security, offers the tools needed to make an emergency supply kit, develop communications plans and stay informed about potential threats.

To receive a tailored plan for the entire family including the specific amount of supplies to put in the household ready kit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.