How Georgia VA is helping homeless veterans get help

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - Many homeless veterans in South Georgia are not receiving the funds promised to them after filing a disability claim.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, while 7% of the general population can claim veteran status, nearly 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans.

WALB’s Ashanti Issac sat down with two veterans that are experiencing this issue. She also speaks to the Veterans Affairs office in Dublin about what services are available to help veterans.

