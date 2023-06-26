Here’s what on the agenda for today’s Dougherty County Board of Commissioners meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday to consider a number of different action items.

Here is the agenda:

The meeting can be watched live here:

At 1 p.m., the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting.

The meeting will be a public hearing regarding former County Administrator Mike McCoy’s termination.

Following the public hearing, the board will go into closed session to discuss personnel issues and the board will also consider action “regarding personnel issue pertaining to the county administrator,” the meeting agenda states.

Here is the meeting agenda for the 1 p.m. meeting:

