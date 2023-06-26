First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cluster of thunderstorms is heading into parts of SWGA into the night, but the main impacts are expected to be heavy rainfall and gusty winds if storms do reach your area. Temperatures into the night will fall into the low 70s with partly cloudy otherwise.

As we move forward, the upper-level trough to our north will allow a disturbance or two. If a system develops, then it will occur on Monday afternoon into the evening. This will potentially bring showers and thunderstorms into the area and severe weather is possible. A Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5) is draped over the area as damaging winds and hail are possible with these storms. Otherwise, Monday will be in the low 90s and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Dew points will also remain high so temperatures will feel even warmer. The low-pressure system will push eastward and bring a cold front into the area by Tuesday. This cold front will just bring in a few thunderstorms with it, but current guidance hints that development will be hit or miss. Highs will be in the 90s for the day on Tuesday.

Throughout the rest of the week, a high-pressure system will continue to progress further east and allow us to see a more benign pattern. However, a few clusters of storms could develop in our current pattern. Without high chances for rain, temperatures could climb into the upper 90s with muggy lows in the 70s. We will have to watch out for heat index values toward the upper 90s or low triple digits.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.