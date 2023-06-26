Douglas church helping mothers in need with much needed supplies

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia church is helping families in need by supplying baby necessities through a donation drive. They are calling it “The Baby Bank.”

After noticing there were no crisis pregnancy clinics for families in Douglas, Kassi Margeson, The Baby Banks ministry leader, decided to create her own. With the help of other women in Southview Church of God, they give baby essentials to whoever needs them.

She told WALB the passion began when she was 18.

“I think the closest one is in Tifton, and so, I don’t have any medical degrees or anything, and so, I was like so what is the next best thing that I can do, and it was just supplying the needs to the moms,” Margeson said.

The price of baby essentials has increased drastically nationwide over the past two years. Statistics show the average cost for baby necessities like health care, clothing and food is around $9,000 to $20,000 a year, per child.

Hannah Beauchamp, a mother of two, told WALB there’s been a huge price difference from when her 6-year-old was born.

“Prices went up a lot, I know the big box of diapers used to be maybe $25 and now they are almost like $39 to $40,” Beauchamp said.

Douglas has a population of about 11,000 people with only two to three stores where families can get baby necessities.

Beauchamp says her son has a mass on his liver, so he requires a special type of formula and it’s a hassle trying to find it locally. She told WALB she spends about $250 to $300 a month just on baby necessities.

“Being that Coffee County is so little, there is so many people going to the WIC office. We have to get our state-funded to us now and they have to deliver it,” Beauchamp said.

Margeson says they are accepting anything you think a child will need.

Pick-up is every first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Items you can donate include:

Diapers

Clothing/ Shoes (Newborn- 2 years old)

Wipes

Pullups

Formula

Baby Care Items

Strollers

Bedding

Car Seats

Families that need supplies can send an email request to southviewbabybank@gmail.com.

