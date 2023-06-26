Ask the Expert
Day care center worker, former lawmaker face charges related to nude photos of children

A New Hampshire woman who worked at a Massachusetts day care center is accused of sending the photos to a former partner. (WCVB, NASHUA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who worked at a Massachusetts day care center is accused of taking sexually explicit photos of children and sending them to a former partner.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. According to federal investigators, she took nude photos of children at Creative Minds in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and texted them to “an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship.”

Massachusetts authorities did not identify Groves’ former partner. But according to Nashua Police, the same investigation led to the arrest of a former state lawmaker who is charged in New Hampshire with distributing child sex abuse images.

Stacie Laughton, of Derry, resigned from the New Hampshire House in December after being charged with stalking Groves. Court documents do not list an attorney for Groves, and it is unclear whether Laughton has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

Laughton, a Democrat, has a long history of arrests. In 2012, she was believed to be the first transgender person elected to a state legislature, but she resigned before taking her seat after reports surfaced about her 2008 convictions for identity fraud and falsifying evidence. She successfully ran again in 2020 was re-elected in 2022 to represent Nashua, months after being convicted of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies. She resigned in December after being jailed on the charges related to Groves.

The day care center didn’t respond to a phone message Monday. WMUR-TV reported that it has closed and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

