Auburn’s Defensive Backs Coach visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -“Oh anytime I get an opportunity to come home or close to home and participate in an Auburn event. It’s awesome. And just know how hospitable the people are here and how good the food is here you get excited when you get a chance to come back home,” said McGriff.

This week Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff made his way back to South Georgia as a guest of the Southwest Georgia Auburn Club. A Tift County alum, McGriff was a part of the Blue Devils 1983 state championship team lead by the late Coach Gene Brodie.

The standout running back signed a scholarship to play football at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg before transferring to Savannah State. He began his coaching career at Savannah State and went on to coach at Louisville, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and many other programs. McGriff says there’s a few things Coach Brodie and his staff instilled in him as a blue devil that he holds true to no matter what team he’s sporting on Saturdays.

“They loved us hard and they coached us hard. It taught me then how to be tough. How to embrace the game. How to pay attention to detail but the biggest thing it taught me that I’ve carried throughout my career is how to appreciate others and how to be a good teammate.”

This season will be Coach McGriff’s third stint at Auburn and when asked what keeps bringing him back to the Tigers he said Auburn feels like home. Adding that he’s looking forward to what the he and the coaching staff are trying to do in the Hugh Freeze era.

“Make sure we create a culture where the guys can not only achieve a lot on the football field but becoming better men, and we want to create a winning environment and not just winning on the field and off the field as well.”

McGriff and the Tigers will kick of their season September 2nd against the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

