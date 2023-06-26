Ask the Expert
Albany Tech nursing student wins gold at national competition

Jordan Jackson is a practical nursing student at Albany Technical College.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Technical College (ATC) nursing student won gold at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta.

Jordan Jackson, a practical nursing student at ATC, earned the gold medal in the nursing assistant category at the SkillsUSA national competition that was held recently.

SkillsUSA is a renowned national organization that promotes career and technical education. Each year, the organization organizes a highly competitive event that brings students from all over the country to showcase their skills in various fields.

“We are incredibly proud of Jordan’s remarkable achievement at the SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta,” said Teresa Darity, chair and instructor of practical nursing. “This gold medal is a testament to the dedication and hard work she has invested in her nursing skills. It also reflects the quality of our nursing program and the commitment of our instructors to provide an exceptional learning experience for our students.”

ATC officials said the college’s nursing program has consistently produced highly skilled professionals who contribute significantly to the healthcare industry.

“Jordan’s impressive win fills me with immense pride and joy. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our knowledgeable instructors and the exceptional quality of education we offer. Through hands-on training and expert guidance, we prepare our students for success. Having a program that consistently produces great students and fosters the growth of future healthcare professionals is a source of immense pride for all of us at Albany Technical College,” Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC president, said.

