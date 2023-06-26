Ask the Expert
4, including 3 teens, charged in Albany armed robbery

Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged with armed robbery with a firearm, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people, three of which were teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jacarya Snell, 18, Maurice Stewart, 17, Johnny Vicks, 15, and Stephane Vicks, 16, were charged with armed robbery with a firearm, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the incident.

Police responded to the incident on June 23 at around 12:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Broad Avenue.

The victim reported that three to four suspects with guns approached him, according to APD. One of the suspects put a gun to the back of his head and took the key to his vehicle and handgun. The suspects then jumped in his vehicle and drove away.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol made contact with the suspects inside the stolen vehicle later that day.

All four were taken to Dougherty County Jail.

Four handguns were recovered in the arrests.

