2 charged after allegedly hitting victims in the head, stealing in Valdosta

A police K9 was also used during the investigation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery after reportedly striking two people in the head and robbing one of them, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The investigation began on Friday morning just before 1 a.m. after a woman reported she was hit in the head with a gun and robbed outside a store on the 900 block of Baytree Road, per a release.

While officers were speaking to the first victim, they say they then received a call from a man saying he had also been hit in the head with a gun.

After both victims described the suspects and their vehicle, police made a traffic stop and arrested Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 22, and Shomar Devonte Gholston, 26.

VPD says a police K9 found a handgun on the ground during a foot chase to arrest Gholston.

Both Gholston and Rogers were taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Valdosta police at (229) 293-3101.

