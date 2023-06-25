Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia state leaders and politicians including Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out after several people holding signs with hateful messages and a Nazi flag protested outside the Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish community center in Marietta on Saturday evening.

Gov. Kemp issued a statement in response on his Twitter page saying in part:

There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry.

On Friday, the Warner Robins Police Department said flyers and packages were found in the town.

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Marietta.

Photos shared by a viewer show a group of people holding signs with hateful messages, and some with Nazi flags. Counter-protesters also attended.

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County (Joanna)

Today U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff issued the following statement following displays of swastikas outside synagogues in Macon and Cobb County and the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Warner Robins. Georgia’s Jewish community will never be intimidated by anti-Semitism. Today, as symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud, and unbowed. All Georgians are united in our rejection of bigotry and hate.

Yesterday we saw antisemitism on display in Macon, and now in metro Atlanta. This has got to stop.



Praying for our Jewish community in Georgia and beyond. We must all raise our voices loudly against this vile hate. https://t.co/n1LqcRcVQE — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) June 25, 2023

The Chabad of Cobb County also responded on their Facebook page.

The Goyim Defense League has no friends in the GOP, and their Nazi flags have no place in our state.



We support our Jewish friends and neighbors, and fully denounce all forms of antisemitism, racism, and religious persecution. pic.twitter.com/RChsLs1F7H — Clayton County GOP (@CCGARP) June 25, 2023

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement on Twitter.

The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable.



Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned.



We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate. — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) June 25, 2023

In April, a man was arrested after making a bomb threat against a synagogue in Cumming.

A push to define anti-semitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator.

