Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: ‘There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state’
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Georgia state leaders and politicians including Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out after several people holding signs with hateful messages and a Nazi flag protested outside the Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish community center in Marietta on Saturday evening.

Gov. Kemp issued a statement in response on his Twitter page saying in part:

On Friday, the Warner Robins Police Department said flyers and packages were found in the town.

RELATED: Antisemitic flyers found across metro Atlanta, police investigating

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Marietta.

Photos shared by a viewer show a group of people holding signs with hateful messages, and some with Nazi flags. Counter-protesters also attended.

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Joanna)
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County(Joanna)

The Chabad of Cobb County also responded on their Facebook page.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement on Twitter.

In April, a man was arrested after making a bomb threat against a synagogue in Cumming.

A push to define anti-semitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

