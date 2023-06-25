Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person wakeboarding.
New Georgia law for wakeboarding, wake surfing to go into effect soon
A car burst into flames after hitting a tree on Eight Mile Road in Albany.
‘Eight Mile Angel’: Albany family praises hero after life-threatening crash
The suspects are linked to robberies across the state.
GBI arrests men suspected in Tift Co. armed robbery, 13 other robberies
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
EMS rendered aid to the 21-year-old victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 killed in early morning Valdosta homicide

Latest News

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified and signs were posted nearby at...
Collapsed sewer main leads to contaminated water entering One-Mile Branch Creek
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
Right now the Albany Police Department has three new recruits for this upcoming academy in...
APD hosts Q&A session in hopes of increasing number of female officers