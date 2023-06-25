Dougherty Co. police searching for driver in Liberty Expressway crash, charges pending
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is investigating a car crash that happened at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Honeysuckle Drive.
On Sunday at around 12:49 a.m., a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and struck another vehicle. The driver fled from the scene.
According to officials, the driver is still at large and charges are pending.
WALB is working to get additional information.
