The City of Albany partners with Kendrick Brothers on movie set to release in 2024

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau and Faithstep Films announced a partnership with the Kendrick Brothers to film a movie in Dougherty County.

The Kendricks produced movies such as Flywheel, Fireproof, Facing the Giants and The War Room and have decided to keep the production for their upcoming film in Albany.

“Albany is where our filmmaking journey began. We love our hometown and are excited about partnering with the great people in our city, many of the local businesses, and the vibrant church community,” Stephen Kendrick said.

According to the release, the title and plot details of the movie are not being released at this time. The Kendricks hope to deliver their trademark passion for live-changing stories filled with humor and heart in a film that will inspire audiences everywhere.

“While we are ecstatic to have The Kendrick Brothers bring their film home, the true benefit is the inclusion of our businesses and local talent,” Executive Director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, Rashelle Minix said. “From local hotels to Downtown restaurants, construction set builders, film students, attractions, and facilities their investment in our community will have lasting economic benefits "

The film is scheduled to be released in the third quarter of 2024 and will be released nationwide with the support of AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company, and Provident Films.

“We are fortunate to have such talented hometown filmmakers and are delighted that Kendrick Brothers will be filming their next full-length motion picture here in Albany,” Mayor Bo Dorough said. “I would like to recognize Jana Dyke and her staff at the Economic Development Commission, for their hard work in securing this commitment from Kendrick Brothers. We, as a community, will also be working to establish the necessary infrastructure to attract more projects, so that Albany and Southwest Georgia may benefit from what has emerged as one of the state’s major industries in the last decade.”

