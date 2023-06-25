Ask the Expert
5 juveniles arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Cordele

The juveniles ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old. They were charged with obstruction of an officer and theft of a motor vehicle.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele Police officers arrested five juveniles in connection to a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

On Sunday at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W 21st Avenue to a vehicle being stolen.

According to officials, while on the scene, one officer spotted the vehicle being returned to the area and then a group of five juveniles fleeing on foot from the stolen vehicle.

Responding officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the juveniles a short distance away.

According to officials, one of the juveniles was already on probation for vehicular theft. All five juveniles were transported to the Police Department and later placed in separate Youth Detention Center facilities pending hearings this week.

The juveniles ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old. They were charged with obstruction of an officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

