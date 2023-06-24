Ware Co. Fire Rescue announces death of firefighter in accident

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Ware County firefighter died in an accident on Thursday.

In a statement, Ware County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Bobby “Blue” Smith.

“It is with a sorrow heart to announce that Firefighter Bobby “Blue” Smith lost his life from injuries sustained in an accident,” the statement said.

The obituary said Smith lived in Ware and Pierce counties his entire life.

“A humble follower of Christ, Blue was a light in his community, who loved people and uplifted each and everyone he came in contact with” the obituary said. “He loved to fish, hunt and ride buggies, especially at Fat Daddy’s ATV Park.”

He will be laid to rest on Monday morning.

