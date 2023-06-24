Sumter Co. Fire Rescue quickly contains fire at Lake Blackshear residence

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Fire Rescue (SCFR) contained a structure fire at an unoccupied residence at Lake Blackshear on Saturday morning.

At around 7:46 a.m., SCFR was dispatched to a structure fire in the 130 block of North Spring Creek Circle.

Neighbors reported smoke coming from an unoccupied residence with high heat present.

Engine 41 reported to the scene at 7:50 a.m. with two firefighters on board and one volunteer arriving in a personal vehicle.

“Many thanks to our partners across the pond, Chief Mike Postell and Crisp County Fire Rescue for their assistance with 3 engines and 5 firefighters,” SCFR said in a Facebook post.

Two firefighters made entry and had the fire under control after about four minutes.

“Thanks to observant neighbors and an aggressive fire attack, fire damage was limited to about 25% of the interior of the structure,” SCFR said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.