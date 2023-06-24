(Mostly) Dry Weather Pattern Starts

A cold front to the north of us is helping spark up some shower and storm activity. Coverage remains less than yesterday. That allowed some of us to get to 90 degrees. With the humidity, it is feeling more like the low to mid 90s. Albany got to 90, Valdosta to 91.

The front will pass in overnight with some fog possible in the morning areas south and east of the Flint River.

The front passing will set up a dry and warm weekend. High of 91 in Albany Saturday and 93 on Sunday. High of 92 in Valdosta on Saturday, 93 on Sunday. These are normal for this time of year. Overnight lows into Saturday will be relatively cool for our northern communities. Mid 60s near Americus and Cuthbert. Near 70 for Thomasville and Adel.

A chance for a storm on Sunday evening - 20%. Better rain chances return on Monday. Some of them could turn strong and provide flooding rainfall. Dry weather is back for most of next week. Highs could get to the 93-96 degree range which be the warmest to date. A ridge of high pressure will inch closer to our area. It’ll be something we watch. With the high pressure also is a chance for smoky conditions from the Canadian fires to return.

TROPICS

Nothing new other than tropical storm Bret continues to weaken and Tropical Storm Cindy continues to strengthen. Cindy is our 3rd named system, which is 6 weeks ahead of normal. Neither are expected to have any impact on south Georgia weather. More tropical waves to follow, but none are expected to develop. Both storms cooled off the Atlantic, but waters remain ideal for storm formation.

