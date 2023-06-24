First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This evening remains dry with temperatures falling from the 80s down into the 60s for lows into the night. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy across the region.

Sunday is shaping up to be another sunny day, but it will be hot and humid. High temperatures climb into the low 90s with the potential feel-like values racing toward the upper 90s. Current guidance has very little interruption for the heat as far as rain coverage. However, the chances are not zero as models are hinting at a cluster of thunderstorms potentially moving into our western communities in the afternoon. Coverage looks fairly isolated and most will stay dry it seems. If this line does impact areas north of Highway 82 then it would only bring the chances for heavy rainfall, gusty wind s , and small hail. Rain is not likely Sunday night and low temperatures fall into the low 70s instead of the 60s.

Currently, Monday and Tuesday are the only other days that show any signs of wet weather. Monday afternoon would be the time frame that would present the highest chance for rain to occur due to another cluster of storms that may develop. However, the rest of the week looks to remain mostly dry with isolated chances for showers and storms that we typically see during summer. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s through the week with overnight lows generally hovering around the low to mid-70s.

Tropical Update: The storm named Bret has weakened and now just has remnants in the Caribbean Sea, but we will keep an eye out for any resurgence. Tropical Storm Cindy is still a storm but the path is still heading northwest at this time. No impacts are expected to SWGA.

