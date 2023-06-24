Car chase spanning several counties ends in arrest

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An Ocilla man was arrested on several charges including possession of cocaine with intention to distribute after a car chase spanning several counties.

On Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office investigators, Special Operations Unit and the Sheriff’s Road Patrol attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Frederick Bernard Herring of Ocilla.

According to officials, Herring has been under investigation by the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office for several months.

Herring went through many counties in an attempt to elude law enforcement. On several occasions, law enforcement observed Herring throwing large amounts of cocaine from the vehicle while driving at high speed.

Ben Hill County units were reportedly able to recover over five ounces of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and an amount of marijuana.

During the chase, one Ben Hill County vehicle sustained damage after colliding with a non-involved vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The chase continued until Turner County where Ben Hill County Sheriff Lee Cone asked Turner County law enforcement to perform a pit maneuver on the vehicle. The chase ended after the maneuver was performed.

Herring was taken into custody and transported to the Ben Hill County Jail.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of crime and abandonment of dangerous drugs.

Other charges are pending for reckless conduct and the dangerous behavior he displayed in Ben Hill County.

“Sheriff Lee Cone would like to thank all assisting agencies and the staff of the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and resourcefulness in bringing this dangerous situation to an end,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.